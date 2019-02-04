Guyana News

Essequibo man killed during cell phone row

-nephew arrested

By Staff Writer
Ulric Da Costa

A Somerset, Essequibo Coast man was early yesterday morning fatally stabbed, allegedly by his nephew during a quarrel over a stolen cellular phone.

The dead man has been identified as Ulric Da Costa, 39, of Lot 11 Somerset public road, Essequibo Coast.

Police said the murder occurred at around 1:30 am at Da Costa’s residence. In a statement, the police said that Da Costa and his nephew began arguing over the stolen cellphone on Saturday night.

The argument continued into the wee hours of yesterday and Da Costa reportedly attacked his nephew and in retaliation, his nephew stabbed him, the police said. Da Costa suffered a stab wound to his abdomen.

Upon learning of what had transpired, Da Costa’s family rushed him to the Charity hospital where he was examined by a doctor on duty and later pronounced dead.

The 26-year-old nephew is in custody assisting with the investigation. Police recovered the alleged murder weapon at the scene.

The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

