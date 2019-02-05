Guyana News

Guard remanded over armed robbery

By Staff Writer
Weldon Anthony

A security guard was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with armed robbery.

Weldon Anthony, 27, also known as ‘Chinee,’ pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown.

It is alleged that on November 4th, 2018, at Brickdam, Georgetown, Anthony, accompanied by two others, while being armed with a gun, robbed Robert Jackson of a Honda motorcycle, valued $425,000, a gold chain, valued $100,000, and $20,000 in cash…..

