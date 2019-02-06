Child rapist gets 14 years after early plea

A middle-aged man was on Monday sentenced to spend the next 14 years in prison after he admitted to raping an underage girl three years ago.

Richard Archer was charged with committing the offence on April 10th, 2016, in an East Coast Demerara village.

Archer appeared before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Sexual Offences Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to the charge and was subsequently sentenced to 21 years. However, Justice Barlow explained that one-third of the sentence would be deducted for his early plea.

Archer was represented by attorney Maxwell McKay, while prosecutors Lisa Cave, Sarah Martin and Seeta Bishundial appeared on behalf of the state.