Guyana News

Child rapist gets 14 years after early plea

By Staff Writer

A middle-aged man was on Monday sentenced to spend the next 14 years in prison after he admitted to raping an underage girl three years ago. 

Richard Archer was charged with committing the offence on April 10th, 2016, in an East Coast Demerara village.

Archer appeared before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Sexual Offences Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to the charge and was subsequently sentenced to 21 years. However, Justice Barlow explained that one-third of the sentence would be deducted for his early plea.

Archer was represented by attorney Maxwell McKay, while prosecutors Lisa Cave, Sarah Martin and Seeta Bishundial appeared on behalf of the state.

 

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Ex minister Webster loses Canadian residency

PPP/C supporters protest for polls by March deadline

Senior gets 12 and a half years after admitting to killing friend

Comments

Trending