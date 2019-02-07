Guyana News

Ann’s Grove benefiting from drainage works

—after reports of waterlogging by residents

By Staff Writer
The NDC crossing drainage canal (south of old Mahaica canal) showing encroachment on shoulders (Ministry of Public Infrastructure photo)

In response to concerns by residents of Ann’s Grove that the community has been neglected by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Public Infrastructure Ministry, following a survey of the area, has assured that infrastructural works are underway.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, last Wednesday and Thursday, the entity’s National Task Force Commission was deployed to conduct site visits to the Grove/Haslington Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and the Community Development Council (CDC), respectively. The visits came following a report in Stabroek News of January 29 on complaints by residents.

While there, the release said, it was observed that the Ann’s Grove east sideline areas had been cleaned…..

