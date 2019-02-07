Guyana News

GRA seizes $15m in liquor

By Staff Writer

Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) enforcement agents yesterday intercepted a container containing over three thousand bottles of uncustomed liquor.

GRA Commissioner-General, Godfrey Statia last night confirmed to Stabroek News the bust made at the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) wharf, Lombard Street, Georgetown.

He told this newspaper that the liquor was found among kitchen utensils imported into the country.

It was further related that the value of the undeclared alcohol is estimated at some $15 million.  

