New CEO for NA Hospital

The Region Six Democratic Council was yesterday informed that the New Amsterdam Public Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer is expected to be replaced following a series of complaints from residents of Berbice.

In addition, a new mortuary will be constructed in the hospital’s compound to improve the services offered at the health institution.

Zamal Hussain, Chairman of the region’s health committee said he was informed that the CEO, Dr. Samantha Kennedy, would be replaced. He said this was revealed during a meeting on Wednesday among the permanent secretary attached to the Ministry of Public Health, the Director of Regional Health Services, Dr. Kay Shako, a representative from the Ministry of Communities, the Director of Regional Health Services, Region Six, Jevaughn Stephens and other officials. ….