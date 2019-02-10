Bankers association to challenge $4B in tax assessments

The Guyana Association of Bankers Incorporated (GABI) has signaled its intention to challenge to the “fullest extent” tax assessments from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) which state that institutions across the sector owe approximately $4 billion in corporation taxes.

In an advertisement in yesterday’s edition of the Stabroek News, the GABI objected to statements made by GRA Commissioner General Godfrey Statia and informed that it has “engaged experienced, legal and accounting minds to pursue this matter to the fullest extent on its behalf.”

While the GABI stressed that it has been advised that members have met their tax obligations and is confident that its position is robust and indisputable, Statia had also told this newspaper that he stands by his assessment…..