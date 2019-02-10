Forum tackles protection of children during disasters

Protecting children during disasters was the target of a forum last week encompassing the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and a number of its partners.

The CDC in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Caribbean Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the Belize National Emergency Management Organisation, on Wednesday opened a national consultation for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) actors in Guyana,

According to a Ministry of the Presidency (MotP) press release, this collaboration seeks to develop a Protocol for the Integrated Protection of Children and Adolescents and is intended to support national emergency units…..