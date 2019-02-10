Three areas identified for possible relocation of Venezuela refugees squatting at Nonpareil

At least three possible areas have been identified for the relocation of re-migrant Guyanese-Venezuelans who are currently squatting at Nonpareil on the East Coast of Demerara, Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix has said.

“Right now we are working on their relocation and we are finalising the areas identified for their location… we have two or three possible areas for their relocation and when the discussion is completed we will make the publications,” Felix told this newspaper on Friday.

Felix explained that upon agreement of the area for the location, they will move the re-migrants “who are identified as Guyanese or Venezuelans, once they maintain the current family structure.”….