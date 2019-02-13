Guyana News

Teen charged with killing farmer with arrow

By Staff Writer
Ronell Henry

A teen was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of a farmer at Koriabo Village, North West District.

Ronell Henry, 19, was read the charge, which stated that on February 5th, he unlawfully killed Orlando Joseph, who was shot with an arrow.

Henry was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown…..

