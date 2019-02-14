Guyana News

City Mayor says PR dep’t not functioning

By Staff Writer
Ubraj Narine

Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine on Monday attempted to convince the council that his office should have control of the Public Relations department because he was “tired of going through several persons” when he requires coverage of the work he is doing. “The PR Department is not functioning as it is supposed to. I’ll have to write my schedule and give them in advance. You have to go through 20 people before you can get the PR,” Narine said, adding that he believes the Mayor’s office should have direct oversight of the PR department. Acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Monroe attempted to point out that the Mayor as political head cannot legal direct the functioning of administrative staff stressing that there is no Mayor’s department but a Mayor’s office which like the PR unit is a part of the Town Clerk’s Department.

However Narine was unmoved charging that the department members were being paid to do nothing…..

