UG launches Centre of Excellence for Teaching and Learning

The University of Guyana yesterday launched the Centre of Excellence for Teaching and Learning (CoETaL), dedicated to teaching and learning scholarship.

Yesterday’s launching ceremony, which involved the hosting of a symposium at the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Lecture Hall, was attended by Minister of Education (MoE) Nicolette Henry and Professor Percy Hintzen, Director of African and African Diaspora Affairs at the Florida International University. The ceremony was followed by the installation of the centre’s Advisory Board.

Located at the university’s Turkeyen campus, according to a press release from the education ministry, CoETaL will “provide a menu of services and programmes which will be focused on teaching and learning scholarship”…..