West Coast Berbice man found dead a week after being beaten by duo

A West Coast Berbice man was discovered dead in his house on Monday morning, approximately one week after he was badly beaten by two men who accused him of stealing a bicycle from them.

Dead is Rakesh Outar, also known as “Baby”, 30, a labourer and fisherman of Lot 7272 Britannia Village, West Coast Berbice.

His mother, Danmat Outar, 59, who resides with him, yesterday explained that on Monday morning, she discovered her son’s body after she ventured into his room to wake him up. She said that after he did not respond to her, she raised an alarm, which led to relatives and villagers rushing over…..