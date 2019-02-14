West Coast man charged with murder of re-migrant

A Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara machine operator, was on Tuesday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of re-migrant, Mohammed Shameem Hassan, who was fatally stabbed on Saturday evening during a drinking spree at his home.

Deonarine Seetaram, also known as “Jericho”, 46, of Lot 125 Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, was arraigned before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul, at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

He is accused of murdering Hassan, called “Char”, on February 9, at Anna Catherina, WCD.

Seetaram was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until March 18.

Hassan, 53, a resident of Lot 6 ‘B’ Anna Catherina, WCD, died on Saturday night after he was stabbed once in his chest with a pair of scissors.

Three persons who were drinking with him at the time were taken into custody, two of whom were subsequently released.

An autopsy later revealed that Hassan died as a result of perforation of the heart due to a stab wound.

Relatives had related to this newspaper that Hassan, a friend, and their two sons, were drinking at his home.

The friend, however, left the yard and when he returned, found a bloodied Hassan lying in a hammock with the scissors protruding from his chest.

The friend later reportedly admitted to Hassan’s nephew that he pulled the scissors out of his friend’s chest.

The nephew, who asked not to be named, previously told this newspaper that just before 5 pm Saturday, he was informed that his uncle was dead and quickly rushed to the scene.

He said that when he arrived, he saw a crowd. On venturing inside, he found his uncle lying in a hammock bleeding. The small pair of scissors was on the floor nearby.

According to the nephew, he was told by persons at the scene that Hassan, his friend and the men’s sons were drinking, and that it was the friend’s son who stabbed him.

The nephew said Hassan returned to Guyana last March from Venezuela, where he had lived for some 25 years with his son, daughter and son-in-law.