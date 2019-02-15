Manslaughter case made against accused in girlfriend’s killing – court rules

Rick Sewcharran, who was charged with the unlawful killing of his girlfriend, Sasia Adams, has requested to make an oral statement after a city court found that a case was made out against him.
Sewcharran learnt yesterday from Chief Magis-trate Ann McLennan in Georgetown that a prima facie case was made out against him for manslaughter.
The magistrate’s announcement came days after Sewcharran’s attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, made a no-case submission on his behalf…..
