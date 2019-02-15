PPP/C will replace dual citizenship MPs – Jagdeo

Accepting acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire’s recent ruling that persons who are dual citizens cannot be Members of Parliament (MPs), the People’s Progressive Party/Civic will replace members who hold such status if it has to return to the National Assembly to set a date for the elections, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo disclosed yesterday.

“The first thing we will do is what is lawful. So if the Chief Justice’s ruling (says) the law says that no person holding dual citizenship can be present, then we will comply with that,” Jagdeo told a press conference he hosted.

Chief Whip Gail Teixeira, Odinga Lumumba and Adrian Anamayah hold foreign passports on the opposition’s side…..