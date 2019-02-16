Guyana News

Third person charged over wounding, robbery of undercover cop

By Staff Writer

A third person was yesterday charged with wounding a policeman and robbing him in an attack last December near an Alberttown nightclub.

It is alleged that Michael Shepherd on December 15th, 2018, while being armed with a gun and in the company of others at 92 Second Street, Alberttown, robbed Julius Bowlin of a .32 service revolver, valued $125,000, and a gold chain, valued $20,000.

It is also alleged that Shepherd and others unlawfully wounded Bowlin…..

