Albouystown boys recovering after motorcycle crash

By Staff Writer
Eight-year-old Jayden Primo smiles even with a cast on his left leg after the accident on James Street, Albouystown on February 10.

The Albouystown boys injured in a motorcycle crash in the city ward last week are at home recovering and the mother of Jayden Primo, the 8-year-old who was hit along with his friend Emmanuel Fletchman, 7, is thankful that his life was spared.

On February 10, Primo was on a bicycle with Fletchman, when a motorcycle rode into them on James Street, Albouystown at around 4:30 pm.

Primo’s mother Candacy Goddette yesterday expressed how grateful she is that her son, despite suffering minor injuries, is alive.

“I just thank God that my child is okay,” she told Stabroek News…..

