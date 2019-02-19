Ex-con remanded on new robbery charge

A robbery charge which was “struck out” on Friday due to the absence of the police rank required to swear to the truth of the information in the charge, was read yesterday to ex-convict Winston Long, who was remanded to prison on yet another robbery charge.

The charge was originally brought before Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown last Friday but it was dismissed by the magistrate after she stood the matter down twice to await the police constable to no avail.

Although the prosecutors begged the magistrate to defer the matter for a few minutes, she noted that it wasn’t the first time such an incident had occurred and suggested that the police ranks should be sitting in the courtroom awaiting matters for which they hold the responsibility to be heard.

She further said that if such an incident were to ever occur in her courtroom again, the matter would be immediately dismissed. “Why must the court wait on the police?” she questioned as she refused to continue waiting for the constable…..