Pilot, cop rescued after Medivac plane crash lands

A pilot and a policeman were last night dramatically rescued by the GDF after a Guyana Adventist Medical Aviation Services (GAMAS) medevac plane crash-landed on the West Bank Demerara around 8 pm.

The pilot, Lincoln Gomez and the policeman, Michael Grimond based at Eteringbang in Region Seven were at the time transporting a corpse to the city. The men were rescued from the scene of the crash-landing by a Guyana Defence Force helicopter.

Gomez suffered a broken jaw while the policeman sustained a broken leg. They were brought to the city this morning for medical attention…..