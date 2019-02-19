Guyana News

Trial of rape accused Muslim scholar set to start today

By Staff Writer
Nezaam Ali

Seven years after being charged with the rape of nine boys, the High Court trial of Muslim scholar Nezaam Ali is expected to begin today.

Stabroek News understands that the case will be heard by Justice Navindra Singh.

This development follows recent attempts to coerce the mother of three of the boys into accepting a monetary settlement.

The woman told this newspaper that she was approached at her stall last week with an offer of $6 million to drop the matter. She did not accept the offer. She was revisited at her home by the same person on the same night, she said, and also contacted by others who have pleaded with her to accept the money…..

