Guyana Goldfields says has environment green light for underground mine

Canadian miner, Guyana Goldfields Inc (GGI) yesterday announced that it has received environmental authorisation from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resume construction and development work on an underground exploration decline at its Aurora Gold Mine in Region Seven.

“The mine, which has been in commercial operation as an open pit since 2016, is anticipated to transition into an eventual combined open pit and underground operation and would become the first modern underground mine developed in Guyana,” the company said in a statement yesterday.

In November last year, the EPA had reprimanded the company about the unauthorised start to underground mining plans…..