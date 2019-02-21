Man found guilty on two counts of child rape

Rape accused, Errol De Souza, was yesterday found guilty of two counts of rape committed against a child under the age of 16.

De Souza had been indicted on two charges which stated that he sexually penetrated the child between January 1, 2013 and January 31, 2013, when she was 10 years old and again, one year later, on May 3, 2014.

After several hours of deliberation yesterday, the jury returned a guilty verdict, the delivery of which left the accused visibly shocked.

Notwithstanding, trial judge Justice Joann Barlow, adjourned the matter until March 6, at which time sentencing will be done, following the presentation of a probation report.

In the meantime, De Souza, who was out on bail pending the outcome of the trial, was remanded to prison.

The convicted rapist was represented by attorney Ravindra Mohabir, while the case for the State was presented by prosecutors Lisa Cave, Sarah Martin and Seeta Bishundial.