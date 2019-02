A 21-year-old man was on Friday granted bail by a city court after denying that he unlawfully wounded a woman.

The charge, which was read by Magistrate Leron Daly, alleges that Ian Lin, on January 30th, at Albouystown, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Samantha Harris.

Lin pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted $80,000 bail with the condition that he report to the Brickdam Police Station every other Monday at 9 am.

The matter was adjourned until March 1st, 2019.