Hairdresser gets bail on wounding charge -ordered to stay 100-ft away from accuser

An Albouystown hairdresser was on Monday ordered to stay at least 100 feet from a woman she is accused of wounding.

Shelly Cox, 29, a hairdresser of Lot 23 Hill Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and charged with unlawfully wounding Casey Blair.

The charge alleges that on September 25th, 2019, at Hill Street, Albouystown, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Blair. Cox denied the charge.

Cox was represented by attorney-at-law Patrice Henry, who asked for her to be released on reasonable bail. He told the court that she is a mother of four and that she would abide by any conditions given, if granted bail.

With no objections from the police prosecutor, Quinn Harris, Cox was released on $100,000 by acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who also ordered her to stay 100-feet. away from Blair.

Police say that on the day in question, Blair was involved in a scuffle with Cox’s spouse. This caused Blair to intervene and resulted in her suffering injuries to her eyes. Blair was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital. The matter was then reported and Cox was arrested and charged on Monday.

According to the prosecutor, Blair is not seeing properly in her right eye and has suffered external bleeding from the outer area of the left eye.

Cox was told to return to the court on February 10th, 2020.