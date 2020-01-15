Acting Town Clerk maintains post not properly handed over to her

Acting Town Clerk Sherry Jerrick has told the City Council that the post of Town Clerk was not properly handed over to her.

While discussions were ongoing on documents and leases during a statutory council meeting on Monday, Jerrick took the floor to state for the record that the position was not handed over to her.

“Just to clarify and I wish to again reiterate and repeat to the council that no document of ownership for any property that is owned by the council was handed over to me by Miss Harry-Munroe,” Jerrick said, before adding that she would have stated so on numerous occasions and wished to have it put on record once again.