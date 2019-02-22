Inquest set to begin into year-old Vreed-en-Hoop fatal accident

A Coroner’s Inquest is scheduled to begin next Monday to determine if anyone is responsible for the death of Donickel Campbelle, the transgender woman who lost her life last year after she was struck down by a car at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

According to a notice issued by the Registrar of the Supreme Court Sueanna Lovell, a total of 11 witnesses are expected to testify at the inquest.

The inquest will be conducted at 12.30 pm on Monday, February 25th, by Magistrate Christel Lambert, at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court…..