Ministerial plenary illegal – Jagdeo warns

Saying that the “ministerial plenary” currently performing the functions of Cabinet is not provided for in the constitution, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday called it illegal.

“They have a ministerial plenary to bypass the Chief Justice’s ruling, which is illegal,” Jagdeo told reporters at a press conference.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced last Friday that since acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire upheld the legality of the December 21st no-confidence vote against the government, Cabinet has not met but instead a “ministerial plenary” has been performing its functions…..