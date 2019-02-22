Guyana News

Ministerial plenary illegal – Jagdeo warns

By Staff Writer

Saying that the “ministerial plenary” currently performing the functions of Cabinet is not provided for in the constitution, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday called it illegal.

“They have a ministerial plenary to bypass the Chief Justice’s ruling, which is illegal,” Jagdeo told reporters at a press conference.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced last Friday that since acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire upheld the legality of the December 21st no-confidence vote against the government, Cabinet has not met but instead a “ministerial plenary” has been performing its functions…..

