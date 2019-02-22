Trump sends Republic greetings

The following letter released by the US Embassy was sent to President David Granger on behalf of the people of the United States.

Dear Mr. President:

Congratulations to you and the people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of your 49th Republic Day on February 23.

As your government and the people of Guyana assess the future direction of your country, know that the United States recognizes and honors Guyana’s respect for the principles and integrity of democratic governance and institutions. Guyana is one of the United States’ most important partners in ensuring the Americas remain a zone of democracy, freedom, and security. We look forward to a continuing collaborative partnership going forward, supporting the security and economic interests of both our nations.

On behalf of the American people, I wish you and your people a joyous, peaceful, and prosperous Republic Day.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump