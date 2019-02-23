`Everyone wins when nation united’

President David Granger has urged Guyanese to unite and says the country eagerly anticipates the transformational economic change which will accrue from the green economy and the emerging petroleum sector.

“Everyone wins when the nation is united. Let us work together to ensure that our country remains secure, our economy is stable and that everyone is safe and could enjoy a good life,” the President said, as he extended greetings and best wishes to all Guyanese at home and in the diaspora on the occasion of Guyana’s 49th Republic anniversary today.

“Guyanese, today, are happy to live in a State that is committed to the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, freedom of the press and respect for fundamental human rights. Guyanese, today, celebrate their cultural diversity and social cohesion in a multi-cultural society that promotes citizens’ unhindered devotion to the Christian, Islamic and the Hindu faiths and festivals,” Granger said in his Republic Day message…..