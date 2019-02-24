Guyana News

Private Sector to continue lobby for adherence to constitution

By Staff Writer

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday said it will “continue to call a spade a spade” and insist on adherence to the constitution and observance of good governance.

It made the declaration in a statement that followed the release of internal correspondence, where one of its members criticised the organisation’s stance on the passage of the motion of no-confidence against the government on December 21st, 2018.

On February 4th, the PSC had issued a statement in which it voiced concern over public statements by APNU+AFC administration representatives that it said denied the express ruling of acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire on the validity of the no-confidence motion…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Cops undergo sensitisation training on gender, sexual minorities

Decision still pending on Guyana Prize

Decision still pending on Guyana Prize

Joint Services search prisons countrywide

Comments

Trending