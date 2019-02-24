Private Sector to continue lobby for adherence to constitution

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday said it will “continue to call a spade a spade” and insist on adherence to the constitution and observance of good governance.

It made the declaration in a statement that followed the release of internal correspondence, where one of its members criticised the organisation’s stance on the passage of the motion of no-confidence against the government on December 21st, 2018.

On February 4th, the PSC had issued a statement in which it voiced concern over public statements by APNU+AFC administration representatives that it said denied the express ruling of acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire on the validity of the no-confidence motion…..