Alleged fraudster in custody – polce

The Guyana Police Force yesterday said that Rajeshwar Persaud also known as Raj Persaud of Lot 125 Regent Street, Bourda, Georgetown is presently on remand and is involved in an ongoing investigation as it relates to Obtaining Money by False Pretence.

A release from the police said that based on information received the suspect under the pretence of being a police officer, allegedly collected large sums of money from persons on the pretext that he was in a position to assist them in police related matters.

Investigations have also revealed that he allegedly sold vehicles and properties for which he was not the owner, the police said.

Persons who may have been wronged by Persaud are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-8196, 225-3050, 911 or the nearest police station to give statements that will aid in his prosecution, the police said.