GWI cuts water to Stabroek, Albouystown markets

Vendors at the Stabroek and Albouystown Markets have since last week been operating without potable water after the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) discontinued their service.
At its statutory meeting yesterday the Georgetown City Council was informed that following the disconnection GWI wrote Town Clerk (ag) Sharon Harry-Monroe asking for a meeting.
This meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow at 10:30 in the Council Chamber…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments