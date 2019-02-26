Guyana News

GWI cuts water to Stabroek, Albouystown markets

By Staff Writer

Vendors at the Stabroek and Albouystown Markets have since last week been operating without potable water after the  Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) discontinued their service.

At its statutory meeting yesterday the Georgetown City Council was informed that following the disconnection GWI wrote Town Clerk (ag) Sharon Harry-Monroe asking for a meeting.

This meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow at 10:30 in the Council Chamber…..

