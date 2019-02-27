Guyana News

New Amsterdam to get 956 new streetlights

By Staff Writer
Winifred Haywood

New Amsterdam is expected to be lit up over the next couple of weeks with the expected installation of over 956 streetlights.

According to the Mayor and Town Council of New Amsterdam, a contract was recently signed for the installation process, which is expected to begin on Monday.

During a press conference yesterday, the media was told that the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has since given the go ahead for the installation of the streetlights, which can be accommodated by its distribution network. It was noted that once GPL’s network is upgraded, which is expected in the future, more streetlights can be installed…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Internal probe clears GRDB staff in erroneous Panama rice shipment

Internal probe clears GRDB staff in erroneous Panama rice shipment

Pawnshop worker fined for abusing cop, having weapon

Pawnshop worker fined for abusing cop, having weapon

GRDB still seeking info on condemned Jamaica rice shipment

GRDB still seeking info on condemned Jamaica rice shipment

Comments

Trending