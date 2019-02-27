New Amsterdam to get 956 new streetlights

New Amsterdam is expected to be lit up over the next couple of weeks with the expected installation of over 956 streetlights.

According to the Mayor and Town Council of New Amsterdam, a contract was recently signed for the installation process, which is expected to begin on Monday.

During a press conference yesterday, the media was told that the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has since given the go ahead for the installation of the streetlights, which can be accommodated by its distribution network. It was noted that once GPL’s network is upgraded, which is expected in the future, more streetlights can be installed…..