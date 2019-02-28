Guyana News

Amerindian Peoples Association to hold 10th general assembly

By Staff Writer

The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) will be holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and 10th General Assembly during March 4th to 6th, 2019 at Camp Kayuka, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, Region 4.

A press release yesterday from the APA said that this year also marks twenty-eight years since its establishment and  the year also marks the United Nations declared “International Year of Indigenous Languages” which Guyana is also observing.

“We see this year’s focus on indigenous languages as an opportune time to examine how far we have come and how we would like to move forward in the years ahead and have integrated the United Nations theme into that of our Assembly, “Our Land, Our Languages, Our way of Life!”, the release said…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Former UK marine boats 3,000 miles from Sierra Leone to Guyana

Power company still recovering from system hack

Power company still recovering from system hack

Cops, others being trained on bloodstain pattern analysis

Comments

Trending