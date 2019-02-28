CARICOM says deeply concerned about Venezuela

CARICOM says it is deeply concerned by the recent further escalation of tensions in Venezuela and the ensuing increase in hardship and suffering of the population which has been exacerbated by the imposition of sanctions.

In its communique released last night following a two-day intersessional meeting of heads of government and high officials in St Kitts, CARICOM said that the people of Venezuela must be allowed to decide their own future in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter – non-intervention, non-interference, prohibition of the threat or use of force, respect for the rule of law, human rights and democracy…..