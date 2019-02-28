Cops, others being trained on bloodstain pattern analysis

The US Embassy and the Bureau of International Narcotics & Law Enforcement (INL) through its grant Strengthening Criminal Justice Project (SCJP) are training members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and other members of the criminal justice system on bloodstain pattern recognition – a key forensics tool.

A release yesterday from the police force said that the training includes over 20 representatives from across the criminal justice system in Guyana. The training began on Monday and concludes on March 1, 2019.

The release said that bloodstain pattern recognition and analysis is an area of forensic science where experts scrutinise the size, shape, location, and distribution patterns of bloodstains in order to determine the events that occurred at a crime or sudden death scene…..