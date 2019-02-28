GWI to reconnect water supply to city markets

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has agreed to immediately reconnect the water supply to the Albouystown, Bourda and Stabroek markets, and temporarily suspend the Mayor and City Council’s (M&CC) outstanding debt.

This is according to a press release from the M&CC, which reported that the decisions were made jointly following a meeting between officials of the two entities yesterday.

Present at the meeting were GWI’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles; the Director of Corporate Services and Company Lawyer, Marlon Daniels; and the company’s Executive Director of Commercial Services and Customer Relations. Also in attendance and representing the M&CC were Town Clerk (ag) Sharon Harry-Munroe; Deputy Town Clerk (ag) Sherry Jerrick; City Treasurer (ag) John Douglas; Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore; and Councillors Patricia Chase-Green, Ivelaw Henry and Bishram Kuppen…..