Patterson plays up Guyana as investment destination

Speaking at an oil and gas forum on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson boasted of the numerous investment opportunities and called on airlines to invest in a direct flight from the city dubbed “the oil and gas capital of the U.S” to Guyana.

“Guyana is almost a blank canvas to paint a masterpiece,” he told attendees at a Rice University, Baker Institute for Public Policy forum at the university.

Held under the theme, “Oil and Gas Development in Guyana’, the forum saw presentations from Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, Head of Go-Invest Owen Verwey, Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Newell Dennison and University of Guyana Vice Chancellor Ivelaw Griffith…..