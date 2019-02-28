Guyana News

Patterson plays up Guyana as investment destination

-at Houston oil and gas forum

By Staff Writer
Sean Herrera

Speaking at an oil and gas forum on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson boasted of the numerous investment opportunities and called on airlines to invest in a direct flight from the city dubbed “the oil and gas capital of the U.S” to Guyana.

“Guyana is almost a blank canvas to paint a masterpiece,” he told attendees at a Rice University, Baker Institute for Public Policy forum at the university.

Held under the theme, “Oil and Gas Development in Guyana’, the forum saw presentations from  Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin,  Head of Go-Invest Owen Verwey, Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Newell Dennison and University of Guyana Vice Chancellor Ivelaw Griffith…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Work on Linden community centres, women’s shelter to begin shortly

Accused in Mash Day stick up gets bail

Accused in Mash Day stick up gets bail

Technician remanded over stealing car light

Comments

Trending