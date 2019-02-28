Youth accusedof gang robbery remanded

A 21-year-old man was yesterday denied bail, after he failed to provide a valid address when he appeared before a city court on a robbery charge.
The charge, read by Magistrate Faith McGusty, alleges that Glentore Hart, while being in the company of others, on June 2, 2018, at North Ruimveldt, robbed Illona Williams of two Samsung phones valued $106,000, (EUR) $200, (USD) $100 and (GYD) $20,000…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments