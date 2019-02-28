Guyana News

Youth accusedof gang robbery remanded

By Staff Writer
Glentore Hart

A 21-year-old man was yesterday denied bail, after he failed to provide a valid address when he appeared before a city court on a robbery charge.

The charge, read by Magistrate Faith McGusty, alleges that Glentore Hart, while being in the company of others, on June 2, 2018, at North Ruimveldt, robbed Illona Williams of two Samsung phones valued $106,000, (EUR) $200, (USD) $100 and (GYD) $20,000…..

