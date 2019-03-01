Massy Guyana recognised for service to Private Sector Commission

The outgoing Chairman of Massy Guyana was last night conferred with an award by the Private Sector Commission (PSC) for his company’s longstanding service to the Commission over the last two decades.

At a ceremony held at Massy’s Staff Facilities that featured attendance from the PSC’s corporate members, Deo Persaud, Massy Guyana’s Chair-man, was given an award for the company’s dedication to the Commission over the last 23 years.

Persaud told the gathering that when the Commission was in its infant stage, Massy was at the forefront and even though other major companies were major contributors, his company’s support never waned…..