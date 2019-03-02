Bosai to invest $4.6 billion in new bauxite processing equipment at Linden

By the middle of next year, Bosai Minerals Group (Guyana) Inc expects to hire between 150 and 200 new employees as the company prepares to invest more than US$23 million ($4.6 billion) on new equipment and auxiliary facilities at its Linden operations, General Manager Eric Yu says.

This announcement was made to a team from the Ministry of Natural Resources, including Minister Raphael Trotman, and a delegation from South Africa which included the Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources Godfrey Oliphant.

The visiting South African team has been hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources over the past week and has been visiting mine operations around the country…..