Court orders minister to provide reasons for Berbice bridge takeover -bridge company

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson was yesterday ordered by the High Court judge Gino Persaud to provide reasons for his takeover of the operations of the Berbice bridge, the Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI) said yesterday.

In November last year, BBCI mounted a legal challenge to government’s takeover of the bridge and the authority of Patterson to prevent it from instituting increases.

In its application to the High Court, which lists Patterson and the Attorney General as first and second named defendants, respectively, the BBCI had given notice that it was seeking orders from the court quashing the proclamation issued for the takeover of the bridge…..