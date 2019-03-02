Guyana News

Guyana, South Africa ink declaration of intent for mining development

By Staff Writer
Republic of South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources Godfrey Oliphant (left) signing the declaration of intent with Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman yesterday.

Guyana and South Africa have signed a “Declaration of Intent” in mining and mineral policy development.

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman and the visiting Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources of South Africa Godfrey Oliphant signed the declaration, which has been described as a precursor to a Memorandum of Understanding.

The declaration, which concerns the fields of mining, mineral policy development, exploration, mineral processing and beneficiation, was signed at Watooka House in Linden, after a tour of the Bosai Minerals Group mine…..

