Woman accused of cheating man of almost $1M in house lot fraud

A woman was granted bail yesterday after she denied a charge of obtaining over $900,000 by falsely pretending she was in a position to obtain a house lot.

Carole Chester, 50, who said she was a former advisor to ex-Mayor of Linden Carwyn Holland, was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 by Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly.

The charge alleged that between August 1st and September 30th, 2018, at Georgetown, Chester obtained $960,000 from Rayan Ferrier by falsely pretending she was in a position to obtain a house lot for him, knowing same to be false.

Prosecutor Sanj Singh had no objections to bail and told the court that there is an ongoing police investigation involving another suspect.

Chester was subsequently granted bail and the matter was adjourned until April, 5th, 2019.