Chief Election Officer due back at work this week – GECOM PRO

Following a brief hospitalization Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield is expected to return to work any day now.
“I don’t have a date yet but he should be returning to work this week,” GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward told this newspaper yesterday.
She explained that Lowenfield who had been hospitalized for heart-related complaints was discharged from hospital last Thursday and is expected to be fully functional once back to work…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments