Guyana News

Chief Election Officer due back at work this week – GECOM PRO

By Staff Writer
Keith Lowenfield

Following a brief hospitalization Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield is expected to return to work any day now.

“I don’t have a date yet but he should be returning to work this week,” GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward told this newspaper yesterday.

She explained that Lowenfield who had been hospitalized for heart-related complaints was discharged from hospital last Thursday and is expected to be fully functional once back to work…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Councillors in familiarisation visit to city facilities

Guyana abstains from vote on death penalty moratorium

Reliance youth succumbs to injuries from accident

Comments

Trending