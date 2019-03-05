Guyana News

Cops among quartet charged over plot to smuggle birds to US

By Staff Writer

A charge of receiving money to smuggle finches through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri was read to two policemen yesterday, while another charge of conspiring to smuggle the birds was also read to them and two civilians.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to the charges were Alex Haywood, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, who is attached to the Criminal Investigation Department ((CID), Denzil Williams, 35, of Timehri, a Special Constable stationed at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), Pramraj Ram, 31, of Lot 6 Lusignan East, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Gregory Ramkellawan, 40, of Good Hope, ECD…..

