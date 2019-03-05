Guyana News

Fyrish man found hanging after alleged attack on wife

By Staff Writer
Vimal Palkissoon

A Fyrish Village, Corentyne man was found hanging during the wee hours of Sunday morning, a short while after he is claimed to have choked his wife and threatened to kill them both.

Vimal Palkissoon, also known as ‘Navin,’ 37, a labourer of Lot 57 Fyrish Road, Corentyne, was discovered hanging above his front stairs by his 11-year-old son.

According to information gathered, on Saturday Palkissoon assaulted his wife, Kristina Drepaul, 33, about her body, which led to her filing a police report at the Albion Police Station…..

