Fyrish man found hanging after alleged attack on wife

A Fyrish Village, Corentyne man was found hanging during the wee hours of Sunday morning, a short while after he is claimed to have choked his wife and threatened to kill them both.

Vimal Palkissoon, also known as ‘Navin,’ 37, a labourer of Lot 57 Fyrish Road, Corentyne, was discovered hanging above his front stairs by his 11-year-old son.

According to information gathered, on Saturday Palkissoon assaulted his wife, Kristina Drepaul, 33, about her body, which led to her filing a police report at the Albion Police Station…..