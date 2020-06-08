Fyrish man dies after losing control of motorcycle

A Fyrish Village, Coren-tyne man died on Saturday afternoon after he lost control of his motorcycle along the Corentyne Highway.

Dead is Ganga Persaud Shivdyall, 60, a pump attendant and local umpire of Lot 7 Fyrish Village, Coren-tyne.

According to the police, the man was proceeding east when he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and fell on to the road in Industry Village, Coren-tyne around 5.20 pm. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He reportedly sustained injuries about his body. President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Hilbert Foster, expressed sympathy to the man’s wife and children on behalf of the Board and the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club through a public statement. “The President stated he has lost a close friend whose regular advice was always welcomed”, the statement noted.