Guyana News

No action seen on land inquiry report after almost one year

By Staff Writer

Almost a year after the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land ownership submitted its report to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, there appears to have been no action on its contents.

According to Chairman of the Commission Reverend George Chuck-A-Sang, he has received no feedback since submitting his report.

“The last communication was a recommendation that we send it [the report] through the Commissioner of Lands and Surveys to Minister of State Joseph Harmon,” he told Stabroek News yesterday…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Caribbean Inn aims to bring ‘something new’ to East Coast

Involvement of slain miner’s companions in alleged diamond trader robbery bid still being investigated – police

Fyrish man found hanging after alleged attack on wife

Comments

Trending