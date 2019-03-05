No action seen on land inquiry report after almost one year

Almost a year after the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land ownership submitted its report to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, there appears to have been no action on its contents.

According to Chairman of the Commission Reverend George Chuck-A-Sang, he has received no feedback since submitting his report.

“The last communication was a recommendation that we send it [the report] through the Commissioner of Lands and Surveys to Minister of State Joseph Harmon,” he told Stabroek News yesterday…..